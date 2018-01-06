Wizard Academy
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Polish your broomsticks and dust off your school robes for Madison Children’s Museum’s Wizard Academy! Join us for a full day of witchy scholarship and magical mayhem (but don’t lose too many house points!) By popular request, MCM is adapting our sell-our Adult Swim: Wizard Academy into a full day of fun for kids!
Featuring:
- Wand Workshop: Delve into the ancient art of wand-making to create your very own stick of destiny
- Mandrake Nursery: make your own Mandrake to raise at home. Just try to keep it from screaming.
- Mini-Quidditch: Even the most aerially-challenged witch or wizard can compete in this mini version of the greatest sport known to wizardkind
- Craft Spells & Potions: From liquid luck to cheering charms, we’ll get you ready for N.E.W.T.s and beyond
- Magical Creature Scavenger Hunt: We’ve got the fantastic beasts, but do you know where to find them?
- Photo Booth & Costume Contest: Knot your scarves and starch your hats; prizes will be awarded for many categories via Facebook voting!
Info
