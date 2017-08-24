Wizard of Oz Jr.
Cambridge-Deerfield Players Theater
Cambridge Historic School 213 South St., Cambridge, Wisconsin 53523
Our shows are performed at the Cambridge Historical Gymnasium at 213 South St in Cambridge. Hello Dolly ticket prices are $15 for reserved seats and general admission bleacher seats are $10. Wizard of Oz, Jr reserved seats are $12 and general admission reserved seats are $10.
