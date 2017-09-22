Wizard World Madison

press release: Stan Lee (Marvel Chairman Emeritus), Lennie James (“The Walking Dead,” Snatch), Sean Maher (“Firefly,” Serenity), Michael Cudlitz (“The Walking Dead,” “Lost”), Ray Park (Star Wars: Episode I -- The Phantom Menace, X-Men), Emma Caulfield (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Beverly Hills, 90210”) and Monica Rial (“Dragon Ball Z,” “Fullmetal Alchemist”) are among the dozens of celebrities and industry professionals at the 2017 Wizard World Comic Con Madison, part of North America’s largest pop-culture touring expo, September 22-24 at the Alliant Energy Center. Thousands of fans will be on hand to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, comics, cosplay, video gaming, television, original art, collectibles, contests and more. Wizard World Comic Con Madison will also feature non-stop live entertainment throughout extended evening hours, gaming, exclusive Q&A sessions with top celebrities, movie screenings hosted by stars and director. Top creators scheduled to attend are Jeremy Clark (“Grimm Fairy Tales Genesis: Heroes Reborn,” “Day of the Dead”), Dirk Manning (“Tales of Mr. Rhee,” “Nightmare World”), Guy Gilchrist (“Nancy,” “The Muppets”), Phil Ortiz (“The Simpsons,” “Muppet Babies”), Bob Camp (“Ren & Stimp”), Tom Cook (“Smurfs,” “He-Man and the Masters of the Universe”), Mike Toth (“Tarzan,” “Aladdin”) and more. Admissions start at $35.00, kids 10 and under free. Visit http://wizd.me/MadisonPR for more info.

• 3-Day Weekend Admissions are: $75.00 in Advance & $85.00 On-Site

• 1-Day Friday Admissions are: $35.00 in Advance & $45.00 On-Site

• 1-Day Saturday Admissions are: $45.00 in Advance & $55.00 On-Site

• 1-Day Sunday Admissions are: $40.00 in Advance & $50.00 On-Site

• All Admissions have a Wisconsin Tax of 5.05% included in the fees.

• Admissions are non-refundable.