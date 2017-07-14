Woman in the Dunes
UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin
press release:
Japan | 1964 | 35mm | 147 min. | Japanese with English subtitles
Director: Hiroshi Teshigahara
Cast: Eiji Okada, Kyôko Kishida, Hiroko Itô
In Teshigahara’s surreal masterpiece, an unnamed vacationing teacher finds himself trapped in a pit with a widowed woman. Together they must perpetually shovel sand to earn provisions delivered from above. The stark imagery coupled with Toru Takemitsu’s chilling score provides a meditation on the nature of identity.
SUMMER SELECTIONS: For your summer viewing pleasure, the Cinematheque programming team has carefully curated this selection of international film classics and rediscovered gems, plus a restored Marx Bros. masterpiece and the first local area screening of a great new documentary.
All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.
Info
UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin View Map
please enable javascript to view