Woman in the Dunes

Japan | 1964 | 35mm | 147 min. | Japanese with English subtitles

Director: Hiroshi Teshigahara

Cast: Eiji Okada, Kyôko Kishida, Hiroko Itô

In Teshigahara’s surreal masterpiece, an unnamed vacationing teacher finds himself trapped in a pit with a widowed woman. Together they must perpetually shovel sand to earn provisions delivered from above. The stark imagery coupled with Toru Takemitsu’s chilling score provides a meditation on the nature of identity.

SUMMER SELECTIONS: For your summer viewing pleasure, the Cinematheque programming team has carefully curated this selection of international film classics and rediscovered gems, plus a restored Marx Bros. masterpiece and the first local area screening of a great new documentary.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.