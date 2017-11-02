Women, Food & Agriculture Network 20th Anniversary Conference
press release: Women, Food and Agriculture Network, a non-profit organization for women in sustainable agriculture, will hold its 20th anniversary conference Nov. 2-4 at the Sheraton Madison. The event includes field tours, workshops, locally sourced meals and a keynote address by food systems activist LaDonna Redmond. Visit www.wfan.org for more information and to register.
