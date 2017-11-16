press release: Edgewood College is pleased to invite Greater Madison to the next opportunity in our School of Business Executive Speaker Series: Women in Leadership. This panel discussion will take place 4:30 pm – 6:00 pm, Thursday, November 16, 2017, in Anderson Auditorium. The event is free.

Business executives will share their insights on such topics as workplace gender equality, mentoring and preparing women to business leadership positions, opportunities and challenges in executive leadership facing business women, and more.

Panelists include Ms. Joanne Holland, Chief Financial Officer, Access Community Health Centers; Ms. Christina Podoll. Vice President of Investor Relations, SARA Investment Real Estate; Mrs. Lori Richards, President & Partner, Mueller Communications; Ms. Mary Jo Spiekerman, Vice President & Director of Human Resources, Hausmann-Johnson Insurance; and Ms. Vicki Villacrez, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, TDS Telecommunications Corporation.

Please visit www.edgewood.edu/executive- speaker-series for more information