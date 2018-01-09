press release:

The Wisconsin Women’s Network presents

Women on Topic: Reach Your Financial Goals in 2018!

Is your New Year's resolution to start a budget or strengthen your financial know-how? Join the Wisconsin Women's Network on Tuesday, January 9, at 5pm at the Festival Foods Community Room in Madison, as we hear from three certified credit union financial counselors. Ria Sengupta, Cassandra Thom and Jazmynn Appleton, with St. Mary's & Affiliates Credit Union, will cover critical financial and budget planning information, including: