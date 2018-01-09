Women on Topic
Festival Foods 810 East Washington Avenue, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release:
The Wisconsin Women’s Network presents
Women on Topic: Reach Your Financial Goals in 2018!
Is your New Year's resolution to start a budget or strengthen your financial know-how? Join the Wisconsin Women's Network on Tuesday, January 9, at 5pm at the Festival Foods Community Room in Madison, as we hear from three certified credit union financial counselors. Ria Sengupta, Cassandra Thom and Jazmynn Appleton, with St. Mary's & Affiliates Credit Union, will cover critical financial and budget planning information, including:
- A budgeting workshop to create a custom budget and learn how to effectively budget and prioritize with minimal income.
- The truth about payday lending and safe alternatives.
- Disputing items that show up on credit reports, improving credit scores and establishing tradelines.
Info
Festival Foods 810 East Washington Avenue, Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Politics & Activism