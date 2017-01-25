Women to Watch Soiree

DreamHouse, Fitchburg 5117 Verona Rd., Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711

Join BRAVA Magazine at our Women to Watch Soiree and celebrate the 2017 Women to Watch honorees featured in the January issue of BRAVA Magazine. This is the networking event of the year—come meet the women who are impacting the future of our community!

2017 Women to Watch Soiree

Wednesday, January 25

5:30-8:30PM

DreamHouse/DreamKitchens

5117 Verona Road, Madison

The 2017 BRAVA Magazine Women to Watch are a group of 26 diverse women who make great things happen in the greater Madison area and beyond—leading boldly, unleashing creativity, championing change, advocating for women, children and families, and so much more, to improve our community and our lives.

Come celebrate these amazing women, as well as previous years’ Women to Watch. The soiree is an evening filled with delicious food, beverages, music, networking, award presentation—and inspiring company.

DreamHouse, Fitchburg 5117 Verona Rd., Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711

