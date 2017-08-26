Women's Equality Day: Celebrate Voting

press release: Saturday, August 26 at 6 PM - 10 PM, The Rigby Pub & Grill Cavern Room, 119 E Main St

Celebrate the right to vote on Women's Equality Day with your friends at the Madison Chapter of the National Organization for Women - Madison NOW.

Nationally renowned voting rights advocates Analiese Eicher of One Wisconsin Now / One Wisconsin Institute and Molly McGrath of the ACLU will discuss their work defending voting rights in Wisconsin!

Then, we'll watch the suffragette film Iron Jawed Angels.

Attendees are encouraged to wear white, the color of suffragettes!

This event is free to attend, but contributions to Madison NOW, One Wisconsin NOW/One Wisconsin Institute, and the ACLU will be welcome!

Facebook event

About the National Organization for Women (NOW)

The Madison chapter of the National Organization for Women (www.winow.org) has more than 300 members and is a multi-issue, multi-generational organization working to bring about increased rights and increased involvement for Wisconsin women. The National Organization for Women (www.now.org) is the largest organization of feminist activists in the United States. NOW has 550 chapters in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.