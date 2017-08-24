Women's Equality Day Celebration

press release:

Join the Wisconsin Women’s Network on August 24 to commemorate Women’s Equality Day 2017! Buy your ticket today!

This past year, despite great adversity and challenges to undermine hard won strides towards equal rights, we have witnessed an inspiring and renewed commitment to fighting for gender equity and intersectional social justice. Join us to celebrate this spirit and help us continue our mission to promote gender equality in our great state!

Proceeds from this event help sustain the Wisconsin Women’s Network and our awesome programs. If you're interested in becoming a sponsor for this year's event, please fill out this sponsorship form and send to info@wiwomensnetwork.org or P.O. Box 65 Madison, WI 53701.

Hear from inspiring women dedicated to ensuring that we are informed, educated, and empowered about the issues that affect us, our lives, our families, and our communities.

Refreshments will be served. Cash bar. And, an exciting raffle!