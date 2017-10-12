press release: On Thursday, October 12, the UW-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology will host Dr. Haywood Brown, president of the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, at the free 2017 UW Women’s Health and Health Equity Research Symposium. After Dr. Brown’s keynote, “Challenges in Achieving Equity in Health Outcomes,” UW Ob-Gyn Health Disparities Research Scholars will also speak about their research into health disparities, including research on the socioeconomic and ethnic disparities in cognitive health that was highlighted at the 2017 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference and featured in the Washington Post and National Public Radio.

7:00-11:30am, 10/12/2017, UW School of Medicine and Public Health at Health Sciences Learning Center, room 1325, 750 Highland Avenue