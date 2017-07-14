RSVP for Women's Leadership Breakfast

press release: Please join us to celebrate Sue Riseling, the 2017 recipient of the Woman of the Year Philanthropy Award, and learn about the work of United Way Women’s Leadership to positively impact the lives of women and ensure the academic success of children!

7:30 am – 9:00 am, Friday, July 21, Overture Center for the Arts. RSVP by July 14.

$50 through June 30, $75 July 1-14. All proceeds benefit Elementary Schools of Hope