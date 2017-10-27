Wonder Ball
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release:
Friday, October 27, 7 - 11 p.m.
Tickets are now available. This black-tie, costume gala transforms Madison Children’s Museum into a wonder-filled world for grown-ups, this year with an elegant Halloween theme. Prepare to be cast into an evening of enchantment, incantations and magical charms on this very hallowed eve.
- Back from the dead for one night only, cavort with the Strolling Bones, featuring members of VO5 covering the Rolling Stones
- Feast upon devilish delicacies and sip perilous potions provided by Heritage Catering, The Roman Candle Catering & Bar Service, and Yahara Bay Distillery
- Strike a Faustian bargain during our opulent raffles and auctions
- Marvel at the soaring specters of Cycropia Aerial Dance
- Discover your fortune in cards and tea-leaves
Info
