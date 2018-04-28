Wood Burning

press release: Woodburning is such a beautiful art form and we are so excited to be collaborating with Gauri of GsMade4U for this workshop! Gauri woodburns the most intricate henna-inspired designs onto her creations. Check out her Instagram page (https://www.instagram.com/ gsmade4u/) to see more of her work.

During this workshop, you will learn about the history of henna and its importance to Indian culture, create your own henna-inspired designs (or other designs that inspire you), and wood burn them onto a pair of birch coasters. No prior experience necessary – perfect for beginners. This workshop is best suited for adults and youth ages 12 and up.

Tickets are based on a sliding scale fee ($25-$35) – pre-registration is required. Full scholarships are available as well. For questions or to apply for a scholarship, email us at communityunityarts@gmail.com. To learn more about Community Unity Arts, please visit www.communityunityarts.org.