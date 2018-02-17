Wood Stove Cooking

Schumacher Farm Park, Waunakee 5682 Hwy. 19 , Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597

press release:

Wood Stove Cooking with Chef Steve Keip                   

Sat. Feb. 17, 2018, 

10 am – 2 pm  

Cost: $30 members / $35 non-members                           

Don’t miss this farm favorite. Enjoy the cozy warm kitchen while preparing a hearty farm lunch on the wood stove from the 1930s. Hands-on workshop. Limited space, so please reserve your seat.​

Schumacher Farm Park, Waunakee 5682 Hwy. 19 , Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597
608-849-4559
