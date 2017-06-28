Woodblock Carving

Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53717

Come learn how to create your own woodblock print. Jenie will be leading workshops that cover how to create your image, carve your block, and print on paper and fabric. Feel free to bring a t-shirt or other fabric to print on - and wear something you don’t mind getting a little inky! No prior experience necessary, ages 16+. Registration required, visit madisonbubbler.org to register.

Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53717

608-824-1780

