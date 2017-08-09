Woodblock Carving

Come learn how to create your own woodblock print. Jenie will be leading workshops that cover how to create your image, carve your block, and print on paper and fabric. Feel free to bring a t-shirt or other fabric to print on and wear something you don’t mind getting a little inky! No prior experience necessary, ages 16+. Registration required, visit: madisonbubbler.org to register.

The Bubbler Program is funded by a National Leadership Grant from The Institute of Museum and Library Services.