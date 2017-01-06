Woodblock Carving

Come learn how to create your own woodblock print. Jenie will be leading workshops that cover how to create your image, carve your block, and print on paper and fabric. Feel free to bring a t-shirt and wear something you don’t mind getting a little inky! Learn more about Jenie and the project: www.madisonbubbler.org/artist-in-residence/ The Bubbler is funded by a grant from the Institute for Museum and Library Services.