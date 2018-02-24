Woodblock Printing

Google Calendar - Woodblock Printing - 2018-02-24 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Woodblock Printing - 2018-02-24 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Woodblock Printing - 2018-02-24 13:00:00 iCalendar - Woodblock Printing - 2018-02-24 13:00:00

Buy Tickets

Goodman Community Center 149 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

Upcoming dates: Feb. 24; March 3.

press release: Have you ever wanted to learn to woodblock print, but didn’t know where to start? Join us for a workshop led by local artist Jenie Gao of Jenie Gao Studio. Come learn how to create your own woodblock print and take home your creation. Jenie will be leading a workshop that covers how to create your image, carve your block, care for tools, and print on paper and fabric. Feel free to bring a t-shirt or tote bag to print on and wear something you don’t mind getting a little inky!

No prior experience necessary – perfect for beginners. This workshop is best suited for adults and youth ages 10 and up.

Tickets are based on a sliding scale fee. Full scholarships are available as well.

Info
Goodman Community Center 149 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Crafts
please enable javascript to view
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Woodblock Printing - 2018-02-24 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Woodblock Printing - 2018-02-24 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Woodblock Printing - 2018-02-24 13:00:00 iCalendar - Woodblock Printing - 2018-02-24 13:00:00 Google Calendar - Woodblock Printing - 2018-03-03 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Woodblock Printing - 2018-03-03 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Woodblock Printing - 2018-03-03 13:00:00 iCalendar - Woodblock Printing - 2018-03-03 13:00:00