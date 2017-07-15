Woodcut Charms

Create and design your own wooden charm to add to our community charm chain at the library! Artists of all ages will be able to draft a wooden charm, see it cut out before their eyes on a bandsaw and decorate their unique piece to add to this community art project. Sylvie will be cutting charms from 1:00pm to 2:30pm. Safety goggles provided. Drop in and design your charm. All ages welcome, all children should be accompanied by an adult.

Pinney Library 204 Cottage Grove Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53716 View Map
