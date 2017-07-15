Woodcut Charms

Create and design your own wooden charm to add to our community charm chain at the library! Artists of all ages will be able to draft a wooden charm, see it cut out before their eyes on a bandsaw and decorate their unique piece to add to this community art project. Sylvie will be cutting charms from 1:00pm to 2:30pm. Safety goggles provided. Drop in and design your charm. All ages welcome, all children should be accompanied by an adult.