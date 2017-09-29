Woodrow (EP release), Nester, SheShe

× Expand woodrowwi.com Woodrow

$5 ($7 ages 18+).

press release: Woodrow is an original five-piece indie pop band from Madison. The band was formed in 2016 when Connor Brennan (a medical physics graduate student) got his masters degree, but decided not to use it for a while. Instead, he recruited four local musicians to form the band Woodrow. The band hit the ground running with a dozen or so piano pop tunes that Connor had scrawled in the margins of his medical notes to deal with his heartbreak and his recent transplant to Wisconsin. Fresh from recording their debut EP album "Jose," Woodrow's bringing their quirky brand of piano-driven indie pop to the masses of Wisconsin.