Work Friends (CD release)

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

Work Friends CD Release at the Art In!

Cover: $5

press release: Work Friends is a collaborative quintet which sources its compositional material from all five members. Drawing equally from the jazz tradition and DIY rock culture, the group creates original music that is wide-ranging and highly personal. The quintet met and recorded their debut EP in Appleton.

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
608-535-9976
