Work Friends (CD release)
Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Work Friends CD Release at the Art In!
Cover: $5
press release: Work Friends is a collaborative quintet which sources its compositional material from all five members. Drawing equally from the jazz tradition and DIY rock culture, the group creates original music that is wide-ranging and highly personal. The quintet met and recorded their debut EP in Appleton.
