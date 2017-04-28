press release: On Friday, April 28, local workers, union leaders, clergy, elected officials, and community activists will gather to commemorate Workers Memorial Day to honor all workers who died due to work-related reasons.

When OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) works with organizations such as the Workers’ Rights Center and Unions, injuries are prevented and lives are saved. Yet, safety and health protections are in serious jeopardy under both the Walker and Trump Administrations.

President Trump’s proposed cuts to OSHA and Governor Walker’s proposal to entirely eliminate the LIRC threatens the health and welfare of all workers.

It’s time to honor the dead and fight for the living. Please join us in commemoration of Workers Memorial Day at the Wisconsin State Capitol in the Assembly Parlor.

Friday April 28, 12 pm

Program from 12:15-12:45 pm, Wisconsin State Capitol, Assembly Parlor

Who:

Prayer by Becky Schigiel of the Interfaith Coalition for Worker Justice (ICWJ) and the Workers’ Rights Center (WRC).

Speakers to include:

SCFL, AFL-CIO President Kevin Gundlach

WI State Representatives Dianne Hesselbein and Melissa Sargent

Firefighter and President of IAFF and PFFW Mahlon Mitchell

Registered Nurse and SEIU member Victoria Gutierrez

WIARA, AFT, and NAACP member Bill Franks

Centro Hispano and Voces de la Frontera representative Mario Garcia Sierra

Names of deceased to be read by workers followed by a moment of silence.