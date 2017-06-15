Workflow Automation with Zapier

press release:

June 15 and, 22, 2017, 1 pm, Registration is Open

You're busy. It seems as if everyone is always busy, these days, but why do some people seem to get more done than others? Process automation— it's not a sexy term, but you might grow to love it. It can help you re-focus or focus on the tasks that matter while allowing the things that just need to get done, get done.

This is a two-part workshop on using Zapier to help you Get Things Done (GTD).

In part one of the workshops, we'll provide an introduction to Zapier and walk-through the process of creating some fairly simple 'zaps' that will allow you to move data between various online apps or performing repetitive tasks. This will detail what's available for free.

In part two of the workshops, we'll move beyond the free version of Zapier and into multi-step 'zaps' with the paid version, as well as discuss how to determine what can and should be automated vs what might be automatable, but probably shouldn't be.