press release: (2012 Updated Version) by Nina Faso & Stephen Schwartz, with contributions by Gordon Greenberg, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Craig Carnelia, & James Taylor. Directed & Choreographed by Cindy Severt. Music Direction by Evan Lange.

Nominated for six Tony Awards, including Best Score, Working features songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton), Stephen Schwartz (Pippin, Wicked), and James Taylor. Based on Studs Terkel’s best-selling book, Working celebrates our search for meaning and satisfaction in the daily grind. This down-to-earth yet elevating musical is woven from funny and poignant interviews of twenty-six real American workers. You’ll meet a schoolteacher, millworker, waitress, mason, and stay-at-home mom (to name just a few), who share not only their daily routines, but their hopes and aspirations as well.

On the Drury stage. Tickets - $25. Purchase ONLINE or call 608-661-9696 (between 2 pm & 6 pm, Tues - Fri).

Performances

Friday, April 13 - 7:30 pm

Saturday, April 14 - 7:30 pm

Thursday, April 19 - 7:30 pm

Friday, April 20 - 7:30 pm

Saturday, April 21 - 7:30 pm

Sunday, April 22 - 2:00 pm

Thursday, April 26 - 7:30 pm

Friday, April 27 - 7:30 pm

Saturday, April 28 - 2:00 pm