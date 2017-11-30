press release:Thursday, 30 Nov 2017, 5:30-8:30 p.m., The LOFT at Goodman Community Center, Waubesa Street 149

In honor of World AIDS Day, the UW Health HIV/AIDS Comprehensive Care program will host a free community event on Thursday, November 30th at the LOFT located in the Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa St., from 5:30 to 8:30 PM. Members of the community are encouraged to attend.

The theme this year is "Young and Positive: An Intergenerational Dialogue on HIV". The evening will be a celebration and call to action, consisting of entertainment, information, discussion, and candlelight remembrance.

The program will feature a keynote address from Adrian Nava, a nationally recognized youth HIV activist and organizer. Adrian serves on the board of directors of Advocates for Youth and is a past recipient of the Pedro Zamora Young Leaders Scholarship. Adrian will reflect on how and why motivating youth to take action for their own health is key. This will be followed by an open dialogue with panelists and community members. In addition, youth poets from The JVN Project will recite original spoken word poetry and Perfect Harmony Men’s Chorus will perform a selection of A Capella songs. Light refreshments will be served. All ages welcome.

Will you attend? RSVP online at bit.ly/WADRSVP