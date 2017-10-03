World Dairy Expo

Alliant Energy Center 1919 Energy Center Way , Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release: Admission (12 years and older): $12 daily       $35 Season

World Dairy Expo is where the dairy industry meets.  No other dairy event in the world compares. Designed for dairy producers and industry partners World Dairy Expo is a showcase for elite dairy cattle, cutting edge research and modern technologies.

Alliant Energy Center 1919 Energy Center Way , Madison, Wisconsin 53713
