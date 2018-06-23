press release: Join us for our first ever World Giraffe Day celebration at the Henry Vilas Zoo! World Giraffe Day is a fun (and important!) initiative of the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, celebrated every year around the longest day of the year to raise awareness for our favorite long-necked friends.

Not only is this an event to celebrate these amazing and beloved animals, but is meant to shed light on the challenges giraffe face in the wild. By supporting World Giraffe Day, you can help us support giraffe conservation efforts in the wild to secure a future for these majestic animals in Africa. With less than 90,000 giraffe remaining in the wild, it's time to act NOW!

We will be celebrating on Saturday, June 23, from 12:30-3:30pm with lots of fun and educational activities, including:

making enrichment (treats) for our giraffe Wally and Eddie

meeting our giraffe keepers

decorating the zoo in chalk with your very best giraffe drawings

... and much more!

To help with our conservation efforts of giraffe in the wild, we are proud to partner with the Giraffe Conservation Foundation and their conservation project, Operation Twiga III. On Saturday during our celebration, we will be accepting monetary donations for Operation Twiga as well as donations of hand-held GPS units (Garmin Etrex 10, 20 or 30 or similar) and SD cards (16gb or larger)