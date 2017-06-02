RSVP for World Quizzing Championships

Sequoya Library 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: 15th Annual World Quizzing Championships, taking place on the same day in over 100 cities in about 40 countries. Written test of 240 challenging questions across a wide variety of culturally-diverse subjects. Free and open to all but seating is limited so pre-registration via email to madisonquiz@gmail.com is required by Friday, June 2. Further details provided after registration.

Sequoya Library 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

