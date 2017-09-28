World Sight Day

press release: This year, Combat Blindness International invites you to explore your other senses as we host a blindfolded beer, tea, and cheese tasting. Led by Hoby Wedler, a flavor scientist and wine educator who has been blind since birth, this tasting will be a guided experience in life without sight and the smell, taste, and feel of some the best products Madison has to offer.

CBI will be partnering with Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. to provide beer and Macha Tea Company to provide tea.