World Sight Day

Marriott-West, Middleton 1313 John Q. Hammons Dr. , Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

press release: This year, Combat Blindness International invites you to explore your other senses as we host a blindfolded beer, tea, and cheese tasting. Led by Hoby Wedler, a flavor scientist and wine educator who has been blind since birth, this tasting will be a guided experience in life without sight and the smell, taste, and feel of some the best products Madison has to offer.

CBI will be partnering with Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. to provide beer and Macha Tea Company to provide tea.

Info
Marriott-West, Middleton 1313 John Q. Hammons Dr. , Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
Food & Drink
608-238-7777
