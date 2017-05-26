Hours: Friday: 6-9 am (Take Your Brat to Work Day) and 10am to 10 pm; Saturday and Sunday: 10 am to 10 pm; Monday: 10 am to 6 pm

Kids Sport Zone - For kids who love to move around! From soccer to sack races, bounce house inflatables, flag football, a mascot race and the brat toss, there will be something for every kid to do every day at Brat Fest!

Take Your Brat to Work Day - Friday, May 26 from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Brat Fest will be cooking for area businesses to pick up lunch for their employees and help our charities at the same time.

Sunday Night Fireworks - Come join us Sunday evening (May 28) at the World’s Largest Brat Fest to witness a dazzling fireworks show light up the evening sky! Brat Fest offers one of Madison’s most spectacular fireworks displays of the year, free of charge. Bring family and friends, blankets and chairs, and your appetite for entertainment - and we will provide all the amazing fireworks you can handle.

Friday: Grand Stage: Mascot Theory 1 pm, Sunspot 2 pm, One 3 pm, Voodoo Fix 4 pm, Tantric 5 pm, Bobaflex 6 pm, Playground of Sound 7 pm, George Clinton 8 pm; Lifest Stage: Lybecker 11 am & 6 pm, 4th Point noon & 4 pm, We Are Leo 1 & 3 pm, Harley Rev Band 2 & 5 pm, Hawk Nelson 7 pm; Main Stage: Autumn Reverie 11 am, Kevlar noon, Michael McDermott 1 pm, Gin Mill Hollow 2 pm, Vajra 3 pm, 20 Reasons Taken 4 pm, 5th Gear 5 pm, Bucky Covington 6 pm; Cafe Stage: Begowatts noon, Untamed 1 pm, Foo Foo Dolls 2 pm, Ultrea 3 pm, Haliwel 4 pm, Left of Reason 5 pm, Hook Up 6 pm, Denim 'n Leather 7 pm.

Saturday: Grand Stage: Killer Cars 1 pm, Last Crack 2 pm, Saving Abel 3 pm, LoveMonkeys 4 pm, Shallow Side 5 pm, Michael Alexander & Big Whiskey 6 pm, Wayland 7 pm, Everclear 8 pm; Lifest Stage: We Are Leo 11 am & 3 pm, 100 White Flags noon, Lybecker 1 &5 pm, Abandon 2 & 6 pm, 4th Point 4 pm, Colton Dixon 7 pm; Main Stage: Virginia Liquor Company 11 am, Good Morning V noon, Katie Scullin Band 1 pm, Rip 2 pm, Pilot 3 pm, Black River Rebels 4 pm, Kings of Radio 5 pm, Queensryche 6 pm; Cafe Stage: AG Music 11 am, Chikiz 11:30 am, Septima Alianza 12:15 pm, Ballet Folklorico de Maria Diaz 1:15 pm, Enamorados de la Cumbia 2:15 pm, Henry Perez 3:15 pm, Ballet Folklorico de Carlos y Sonia Avila 4 pm, Terkos de la Sierra 5:15 pm, Escuadron Musical 6:15 pm, Orquesta Salsoul del Mad 7:30 pm.

Sunday: Grand Stage: Mark Croft 1 pm, Angels & Outlaws 2 pm, Amelia Eisenhauer 3 pm, Kip Winger 4 pm, Thirsty Jones 5 pm, Black Water Gin 6 pm, Royal Bliss 7 pm, Madison County 8 pm; Lifest Stage: 100 White Flags 11 am & 3 pm, Manic Drive noon & 5 pm, Humbled Kings 1 & 4 pm, Tom Coverly 2 pm, Bonray 6 pm, Mark Schultz 7 pm; Main Stage: Sucker Punch 11 am, Johnny Likes Noize noon, Go Play God 1 pm, Seven Seasons Deep 2 pm, Vinyl Thunder 3 pm, Pacific Coast Highway 4 pm, Reloaded, Cherry Pie 6 pm; Cafe Stage: Trilogy noon, Kevin Moore 1 pm, David Mazzie 2 pm, Mad City Funk 3 pm, Ethan Cox 4 pm, Just Merl 5 pm, Ron Denson 6 pm, Twang Dragons 7 pm.

Monday: Grand Stage: Emperors & Elephants 11:30 am, Jessi Lynn 12:25 pm, SuperTuesday 1:20 pm, WheelHouse 2:40 pm, Rick Monroe 2:35 pm, Joe Diffie 4:30 pm; Lifest Stage: 6'10 11 am & 3 pm, Adelaide noon & 5 pm, 7eventh Time Down 1 & 4 pm, Tom Coverly 2 pm. Main Stage: Falcon noon, Future Stuff 1 pm, Fall II Rise 2 pm, Divyded 3 pm, Jasmine Cain 4 pm, Beth Kille Band 5 pm. Cafe Stage: Once Around 3 pm, Polydactyl 4 pm, Katie Scullin 5 pm.