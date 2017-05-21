press release: Come celebrate the 20th Annual WORT Block Party and 14th Annual No Crap on Tap on Sunday May 21, from 11 am to 7 pm on the 200 Block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. Enjoy a beer garden and live music. There will also be children’s activities, food from around the world, art and craft vendors, info tables, WORT boutique, and a raffle with fabulous prizes donated by area businesses.

WORT has teamed up once again with the Madison Homebrewers and Tasters Guild to bring us the 14th Annual “No Crap on Tap” Beer Garden. It will feature various styles of beers from over 20 local breweries, including some of the area’s finest award-winning microbrews. While you are sampling a tasty beverage, enjoy music from a wide range of talented local musicians! There will be music for everyone with a diverse line-up.

11:15am- Yid Vicious Klezmer Ensemble - Yiddish folk music

12:30pm- The Soggy Prairie Boys - roots country and bluegrass

1:45pm- Immigré - unique Afrobeat and Latin funk

3:00pm- Dub Foundation - classic reggae and dub

4:15pm- The People Brothers Band - smooth soul and R&B

5:50pm- The Clyde Stubblefield All Stars - tribute to Madison’s Funky Drummer

With this much local talent and local beer in one place, it promises to be another great party!

The WORT Block Party is a free event and all are invited. So, pass the word and bring the whole family to join in the fun while supporting Madison’s community radio station.

WORT 89.9 FM is a 501(c)3 nonprofit community radio station. WORT is nothing without volunteers that provide most of the on-air programming and countless off-air operations. WORT‘s distinct programming is the product of the knowledge, hard work, and creativity of the on-air volunteers. For more information, go to www.wortfm.org

The WORT Block Party is sponsored by Madison Essentials, Ganser Co., Summit Credit Union, and High Noon Saloon.