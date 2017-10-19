WORT-FM Social Club

press release: Calling all WORT volunteers, friends and family! The 89.9 Social Club is gathering on Thursday, October 19, 2017 from 6 – 8 pm. We will be at the Echo Tap, 554 W Main St, Madison WI. Join us for fun and great prizes. We will be meeting monthly at a WORT friendly establishment. Interested in becoming a volunteer? Join the fun! No charge to attend. Just look for anyone wearing WORT gear! We look forward to seeing you there. You never know who might turn up!