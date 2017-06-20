WORTH Personal Training Bootcamp

press release:Do you love working out?

Do you love the show, The Bachelorette?

If you answered yes to either of these questions, these bootcamps are for you!

Peter Kraus, current contestant on the hit show The Bachelorette, will be hosting a series of workout bootcamps at the Garden.

Want to hear something even better? The first bootcamp is FREE!

The remainder of the bootcamps require a fee.