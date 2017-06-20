WORTH Personal Training Bootcamp

Google Calendar - WORTH Personal Training Bootcamp - 2017-06-20 06:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - WORTH Personal Training Bootcamp - 2017-06-20 06:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - WORTH Personal Training Bootcamp - 2017-06-20 06:30:00 iCalendar - WORTH Personal Training Bootcamp - 2017-06-20 06:30:00

RSVP

Allen Centennial Garden 620 Babcock Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release:Do you love working out?

Do you love the show, The Bachelorette?

If you answered yes to either of these questions, these bootcamps are for you!

Peter Kraus, current contestant on the hit show The Bachelorette, will be hosting a series of workout bootcamps at the Garden.

Want to hear something even better? The first bootcamp is FREE! 

The remainder of the bootcamps require a fee.

Info

Allen Centennial Garden 620 Babcock Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map

Health & Fitness

Visit Event Website

RSVP

Google Calendar - WORTH Personal Training Bootcamp - 2017-06-20 06:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - WORTH Personal Training Bootcamp - 2017-06-20 06:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - WORTH Personal Training Bootcamp - 2017-06-20 06:30:00 iCalendar - WORTH Personal Training Bootcamp - 2017-06-20 06:30:00