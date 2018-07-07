Wounded Warrior Project Golf Outing
Nine Springs Golf Course, Fitchburg 2201 Traceway Dr. , Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53713
press release: Support the men and women who have served in Iraqi war and the ongoing Afghanistan war to receive assistance after they return home by enjoying a round of golf at the Nine Springs Golf Course. Let's add to the $20,500 that has been previously raised from the last two golf outings! Register online at link below or at the Nine Springs Golf Course.
