press release: Please join us for the first annual Institute for Regional and International Studies (IRIS) international film series!

As part of this year’s International Education Week programming, IRIS along with its regional centers and the International Division, will be showing a series of international films.

Several of the selected films have a UW-Madison connection (faculty, students and alumni) which we hope will make the series even more interesting.

WEDNESDAY, November 15: “WOVEN LIVES/VIDAS ENTREJIDAS” – Introduction and post-screening Q&A with Carolyn Kallenborn, Assistant Professor of Design Studies, UW-Madison and the film’s creator (Professor Kallenborn will be bringing samples of Oaxacan textiles to the screening.)

WOVEN LIVES examines how traditional art and design play an active role in the cultural sustainability of the Zapotec communities in Oaxaca. This documentary, which traces the development of the weaving process from the first people in the valley to the present day, uniquely blends the perspectives of art, design, business, history, ethnic studies and cultural anthropology. While the textiles are the centerpiece of the film, it highlights the life around the production that creates a sense of connection to the culture, the community, the past and the future.

76 Minutes, in English with Spanish subtitles

12:00 Noon (Doors open at 11:30 a.m.), Chazen Museum, 750 University Avenue, UW-Madison

Co-sponsored by the Chazen and the Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program (LACIS)