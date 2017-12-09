Have you ever wondered what’s inside a dvd player? An old school vcr player? A paper shredder? Your old laptop? Find out in the Wreck it! adventure with guest tinkerer Karen Corbeill. Dismantle old technology to discover how it works and learn to use some awesome hand tools in the process. Learn how to recycle our old technology effectively when we’re done using it! Ages 7 and up. Register online or at 266-6385. Registration begins 11/22