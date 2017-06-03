Wright and Like
press release: Celebrate the 150th anniversary of the birth of America’s greatest architect, Frank Lloyd Wright, with this very special house tour - a rare opportunity for interior tours of 12 distinctive architectural treasures by Frank Lloyd Wright and his contemporaries.
The six Frank Lloyd Wright designs:
- the recently restored Albert B. Adelman House
- the Joseph Mollica House (Erdman Pre-Fab Plan #1)
- the Elizabeth Murphy House (confirmed as a Wright design in 2015)
- the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
- the American System-Built Model B1 home on West Burnham Street and
- the ASBH Model Two Flat C duplex also on the Burnham Block. The Burnham Block represents the largest collection of Wright’s ASBH designs in the world.
And the six “Like” architect designs:
- the George and Angeline Blair House by John Randal McDonald
- the Dr. George and Lucy Vander Beke House by John Randal McDonald
- two Mid-Century Modern homes by the Milwaukee firm of Willis and Lillian Leenhouts – including the home the Leenhout’s designed for themselves and the Gardner and Dr. Mary Banning Friedlander House
- the Dr. Walter and Judith Shapiro House, another MCM gem designed by architect Abe Tannenbaum and
- the Bernard and Mabel Nietschmann House by Wright associate Russell Barr Williamson.
All six of the “like” homes are private residences new to the Wright and Like tour; most have never been open to the public.
Tour sites are open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. for guided interior tours. In mid-May attendees will be mailed a driving map/ticket, allowing you to visit the sites in any order you wish. Advance tickets are $60 for members of FLLW WI and $70 for non-members.
Get your tickets NOW at www.wrightinwisconsin.org or by calling 608.287.0339.
