press release: Celebrate the 150th anniversary of the birth of America’s greatest architect, Frank Lloyd Wright, with this very special house tour - a rare opportunity for interior tours of 12 distinctive architectural treasures by Frank Lloyd Wright and his contemporaries.

The six Frank Lloyd Wright designs:

the recently restored Albert B. Adelman House

the Joseph Mollica House (Erdman Pre-Fab Plan #1)

the Elizabeth Murphy House (confirmed as a Wright design in 2015)

the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church

the American System-Built Model B1 home on West Burnham Street and

the ASBH Model Two Flat C duplex also on the Burnham Block. The Burnham Block represents the largest collection of Wright’s ASBH designs in the world.

And the six “Like” architect designs:

the George and Angeline Blair House by John Randal McDonald

the Dr. George and Lucy Vander Beke House by John Randal McDonald

two Mid-Century Modern homes by the Milwaukee firm of Willis and Lillian Leenhouts – including the home the Leenhout’s designed for themselves and the Gardner and Dr. Mary Banning Friedlander House

the Dr. Walter and Judith Shapiro House, another MCM gem designed by architect Abe Tannenbaum and

the Bernard and Mabel Nietschmann House by Wright associate Russell Barr Williamson.

All six of the “like” homes are private residences new to the Wright and Like tour; most have never been open to the public.

Tour sites are open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. for guided interior tours. In mid-May attendees will be mailed a driving map/ticket, allowing you to visit the sites in any order you wish. Advance tickets are $60 for members of FLLW WI and $70 for non-members.

Get your tickets NOW at www.wrightinwisconsin.org or by calling 608.287.0339.