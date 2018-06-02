press release:

Saturday, June 2, 9 am - 5 pm

The Wright and Like™ 2018 – Coming Home tour offers nine unique sites that together link the master architect’s life, work and legacy. This self-drive tour opens six exceptional private homes designed by Wright apprentices Arthur Dyson, Herb Fritz, Charles Montooth, William Wesley Peters and James Pfefferkorn.

Of the homes, only one has ever been on tour before – in 2012 when it was the Spring Green Chamber of Commerce. Since then new owners have repurposed this structure as a tiny house retreat. Wright designed buildings on tour are the Wyoming Valley School and, for the first time, the A.D. German Warehouse! The Little Brown Church and Cemetery, where Wright’s father is buried, rounds out the tour. Docents will lead interior tours of each building.

Advance tickets are $60 for Wright in Wisconsin members and $70 for nonmembers. Tickets are non-refundable.Participants are mailed tickets and a driving map in early May. Sites may be visited in any order. We recommend allowing the entire day for the tour.

For more information visit www.wrightinwisconsin.org. All proceeds benefit Wright in Wisconsin, a nonprofit preservation and educational organization working to promote, protect and preserve the heritage and legacy of Frank Lloyd Wright in Wisconsin.