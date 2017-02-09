Three Wisconsin Waterfront Museums

Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Dr., Madison, Wisconsin

press release: What do the Discovery World Museum, the Museum of Wisconsin Art, and additions to the Milwaukee Art Museum have in common? All three are waterfront projects designed by award-winning architect Jim Shields. Shields will focus on these buildings in his presentation, considering the inspiration and sites that gave them form.  As lead designer of HGA Architects and Engineers, his work reflects an elegant simplicity, often known for leading-edge engineering technology, regional materials, and use of day lighting.

Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Dr., Madison, Wisconsin

608-261-4000

