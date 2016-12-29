press release:

Gates of Heaven Synagogue, 302 E Gorham St, January 15, 2017 from 6 to 9 PM

Public encouraged to attend

On Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, the Madison community comes together with writers across the country for #WritersResist, a “re-inauguration” of our shared commitment to the spirit of compassion, equality, free speech, and the fundamental ideals of democracy.” Join us for readings by a dynamic lineup of area writers and an open mic.

Our featured readers include: Masood Akhtar, Marilyn Annucci, Derrick Austin, Moisés Villavicencio Barras, Jamel Brinkley, Natalie Dawn Eilbert, Araceli Esparza, Fabu, Sarah Fuchs, Marcela Fuentes, Lissa McClaughlin , Rubén Medina, Judith Claire Mitchell, Sean Patrick Mulroy, Barrett Swanson, and Timothy Yu.

#WritersResist events are planned in Chicago, NYC, Baltimore, Boston, San Francisco, Portland (OR & ME), Seattle, New Orleans, Los Angeles, Omaha, Salt Lake City, Bloomington, Toledo, and many other cities and towns across the country.

Donations will benefit the ACLU of Wisconsin. This event is sponsored in part by Avol’s Books.

Writers Resist was launched after the recent elections by poet Erin Belieu, who also co-founded VIDA, a feminist organization dedicated to gender parity in the literary landscape. Erin believes for us to heal and move forward, individually and as a nation, we must recommit our focus as writers to the fundamental ideals of democracy and social justice for all.

Throughout the US and in other countries, writers are organizing their own Writers Resist events on Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday. Invited speakers will read original work and from a curated selection of diverse writers’ voices that speak to the ideals of Democracy and free expression. The public is encouraged to attend.

For more information about the Madison Writers Resist event, please contact Rita Mae Reese at ritamae.reese@gmail.com, Kara Candito at kacandito@gmail.com, or Ron Czerwien at avols@chorus.net. For more information on the national movement and other events, please contact Erin Hoover at writersresist.org.media@gmail.com. For more about Writers Resist, visit writersresist.org.