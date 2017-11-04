Writing Home Ground

press release: Robin Chapman, Catherine Jagoe, and Alison Townsend discuss capturing a sense of place in their writing. Books that evoke a strong “sense of place”—a deep knowledge of, and affection for, a particular location—are popular in our increasingly transient twenty-first century culture. Many people today live and work far away from what they once considered home. What are some of the consequences that place—or dis-placement—can have on our lives? How are we affected by our ancestral homes, the landscapes where we make our homes, or the places we encounter that we identify deeply with?