RSVP for WSUM Trivia Battle

press release: WSUM is turning 15 this year on February 22, and to celebrate, the station is putting on full weekend of events including our new and improved trivia contest! For a full list of events, visit wsum.org.

The Trivia Battle will take place on Saturday February 18. Kick things off with our Opening Ceremony at 11:00am CST. Tune in to show your team spirit and size up your competition! Questions start promptly at High Noon (12:00pm CST) and the battle will continue to rage on until 9:00pm CST. The Winner will be announced shortly after 9:00pm CST as part of our Closing Ceremony.

Participants will compete in teams, answering questions covering a variety of different categories, read on air. The questions will be accompanied by music, games, and general WSUM shenanigans. Winners will receive a CASH PRIZE of half the donations, and all other proceeds benefit WSUM.

TEAM REGISTRATION (NON-UW STUDENT): Teams of any size may register online (credit card only), or in person (cash only) at WSUM. Registration is $50 per team. Each team will choose one Team Captain, and provide contact information (name, email) for that person. Registration will close on Friday, Feb 17th, 2017.

TEAM REGISTRATION (UW STUDENT): Teams of any size may register online (credit card only), or in person (cash only) at WSUM. Registration is $20 per team. Each team will choose one Team Captain, who must be a current UW-Madison student. Registration will close on Friday, Feb 17th, 2017.

TRIVIA CONTEST: The 2017 Trivia Battle will be hosted over the online/FM radio broadcast of WSUM on Saturday February 18th from Noon to 9:00 pm CST.

Each team is given one attempt to answer each question. Answers will be submitted online; teams will be given specific instructions for submission before the contest begins. Teams are given approximately 5-10 minutes per question in which to respond with an answer. This amount of time may vary, depending on the radio content and the host. All teams that respond correctly are given an equal share of the 2000 points that a question is worth.

PRIZES: First prize is CASH equal to one half (50%) of the Team Registration Fees. Second Prize is a set of steak knives.

FUNDRAISING: After prizes have been awarded, the remainder of the Team Registration Fees goes to Friends of Madison Student Radio, and will be used in support of WSUM Student Radio.