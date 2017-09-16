Spatola, Lung, Clara & the Great Goddamn, Suck the Honey, Twelves

press release: Scenic Discher Park in Horicon will be the setting of the first WTF Fest, a musical event that not only recognizes its lack of cohesion, it delights in mixing the genres and sentiments of five differently talented bands for a uniquely entertaining night.

The park will open at 5:00 p.m. on Sat., Sept. 16, and music will begin at 6:00 p.m.

Lineup :

Twelves From Madison, Twelves offers “noisy, angular rock” and a theatrical stage presence sure to give attendees an unpredictable experience. Suck the Honey A two-piece melancholic rock band from Cincinnati, Ohio, Suck the Honey makes “music that flows from loud, heavy, and abrasive to ambient, dark, and melancholic all while retaining the simplistic and memorable structure of a pop song.” Clara and the Great Goddamn Many words can describe Clara: opinionated, vulgar, silly, loud-mouth, singer/songwriter, Chicagoan, feminist, gin-drinker. Festival-goers can expect songs that get them fired up, make them laugh, and take them by surprise, on topics including break-ups, sexual escapades, politics, books, smoking, food, angst, love, and more. Lung From Cincinnati, Ohio, Lung offers truly original music that’s both dark and playful, disturbing and rad at the same time. You’ve never heard drums with electric cello like this before (or probably ever). Spatola From Kenosha, Spatola entertains the masses with big personalities and its own brand of garage-soul music, adding organ to the mix of vocals, guitar, bass, and drums.

“We’re calling this a collection of things that should not be,” said festival co-creator Alyssa Simpson. “You’re guaranteed an interesting night. We’ve selected Midwest bands with serious talent and originality.”

Although a food truck will be nearby, attendees are welcome to bring in whatever food or drink they wish. Of the unusual policy, Simpson said: “In true DIY punk style, this event is BYOB.”

Advance ticket sales have allowed festival creators Simpson and Daniel Buchner to include all five bands. “The more glorious tickets that are sold, the more glorious bands there will be to behold,” said Simpson, adding, “We believe musicians should always be paid for their hard work.”

Tickets are $10 online or $15 on the day of the event.