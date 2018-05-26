press release: The eighth annual Wurst Times Fest is taking place on Saturday, May 26, at 701 East Washington Avenue. The Festival runs 11 am to Midnight. Thirty-three Madison-based performers will play original music on four stages: High Noon Saloon, Brass Ring, the Brink Lounge and an outdoor stage making this the largest all-local music festival in the city.

Suggested donation is $10 with a discount for non-perishable food donations.

Proceeds from Wurst Times Fest support The Madison Area Music Association

(MAMA), The Madison Chapter for Guitars for Vets and The Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center.

Locally-sourced Bratwursts provided by Hoesley’s Meats will be served with veggie brats available. Additionally, a full menu is available at the Brass Ring all day and in the Brink Lounge after 4pm. Locally-brewed beer from Next Door Brewing will be featured.

WTF VIII is another stellar lineup of local music artists playing a wide range of musical genres, Including metal favorites Droids Attack on the Outdoor Stage, Natty Nation (reggae) on the High Noon Stage, The No Name String Band in the Brass Ring and rockers Zeroed Hero in the night in the Brink Lounge.

The full lineup of stages and musicians is attached.

Wurst Times VIII

Saturday, May 26, 2018 at 701 East Washington Avenue

(High Noon Saloon, Brass Ring, Brink Lounge Complex)

Outdoor Stage

11:00am: Fancy Pears (Alt/ Folk-Rock)

12:00pm: Vets on Frets (Acoustic)

1:00pm: A Minute Jack Forum (Indie Rock)

2:00pm: King Leopard (Indie, Soul)

3:00pm: Nester (Rock, Electronic)

4:00pm: Los Meskales (Latin Ska)

5:00pm: Small Battles (Funk Rock/Metal)

6:00pm: Droids Attack (Rock, Metal)

The Brass Ring

11:00am: Eastern Birds (Folk)

11:45am: Common Chord (Folk, Swing)

12:30pm: The Jeffrey James Show (Soul, Folk)

1:15pm: Curtis Goodman (Solo Acoustic)

1:45pm: Eric De Los Santos (Marimba)

2:30pm: Karen Wheelock (Solo Acoustic)

3:15pm: Mackenzie Moore (Alternative, Folk Rock)

4:00pm: Shotgun Mary (Folk, Rock)

4:45pm: Sam Ness (Folk, Acoustic)

5:30pm: Dana Perry (Folk)

6:15pm: No Name String Band (Old Time)

High Noon Stage

11:15am: Glassmen (Alt Rock)

12:15pm: BackBuzz (Indie Rock)

1:15pm: Bosky Point (Alt Rock)

2:15pm: Imaginary Watermelon (Folk, Rock)

3:15pm: Distant Cuzins (Rock)

4:15pm: Untamed (Alt Rock)

5:15pm: Raine Stern (Blues, Rock)

6:15pm: Natty Nation (Rock, Reggae)

The Brink Lounge

4:00pm: Kin- (Americana)

5:00pm: Ian & The Dream (Pop, Rock)

6:00pm: The Rascal Theory (Rock, Soul, Blues)

7:00pm: American Feedbag (Americana, Folk, Country)

8:00pm: Nate Meng and the Stolen Sea (Indie-Rock, Folk)

9:00pm: The Getaway Drivers (Americana)

10:00pm: Zeroed Hero (Rock)

11:00pm: DJ Cooper Talbot (from WORT)