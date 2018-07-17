WWBIC Reception

press release: Join WWBIC for a reception following our statewide advisory meeting on the lawn at the Governor’s Executive Residence. In 2018, WWBIC is making strategic advancements so more entrepreneurs win. Come learn more and collaborate with the team.

July 17, 2018, 4:30 - 6:00pm, Governor's Executive Residence, 99 Cambridge Road. PROGRAM: 5:15pm.