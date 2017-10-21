Wynonna & the Big Noise

press release: Respected by the millions of fans who are drawn to her music and undeniable talent, Wynonna’s rich and commanding voice has sold over 30 million albums worldwide spanning her remarkable 33-year career. Dubbed by Rolling Stone as “the greatest female country singer since Patsy Cline,” this iconic performer has received over 60 industry awards, with countless charting singles, including 20 No.1 hits such as “Mama He’s Crazy,” “Why Not me,” and “Grandpa, (Tell Me ‘Bout The Good Ole Days).”

Wynonna and her band The Big Noise, led by her husband/drummer/producer Cactus Moser, released their debut full-length album in 2016 to critical acclaim. Wynonna has described the new sound as “vintage yet modern” and a “return to the well.” It’s a rootsy work encompassing country, Americana, blues, soul, and rock, featuring Derek Trucks, Jason Isbell, Susan Tedeschi, and Timothy B Schmit. NPR’s Ann Powers noted “With her tight band behind her after touring together for several years, she just sounds like she’s home…You can just feel the grin on her face.”