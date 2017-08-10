press release:

Madison is defined by its lakes. The five lakes of the upper Yahara River create Madison’s unique geography as well as the recreational opportunities that enrich life in Dane County.

Fishing is one of the outstanding recreational activities the lakes provide. Each lake has its own character and resulting fish community – the different species of fish one can expect to find.

David’s presentation will discuss the methods the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources uses to survey and assess the fishes of the Madison lakes as well as an overview of each of the five lakes and their fish.

We'll also be joined by local fishing guide Austin Ragotzkie of Blue Ribbon Outdoors who will give an angler's perspective on fishing the five Yahara lakes.

Yahara Lakes 101 is a series of educational events open to the public and a great chance for residents to learn more about the science behind the issues that affect our lakes. Each month we feature a different expert to make the science accessible and interesting to non-technical audiences. Yahara Lakes 101 is produced in partnership with the UW-Madison Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies, with hosting sponsor The Edgewater, presenting sponsor First Weber Group, supporting sponsor The Evjue Foundation, and media sponsor The Isthmus.

Yahara 101 is held both indoors and outdoors (weather permitting) at The Edgewater. Come at 7:30 a.m. for a meet-and-greet and to enjoy your coffee, pastries, and fruit. The program begins at 8 a.m., and class is dismissed by 9 a.m.

If you already are a Friend of Clean Lakes (minimum $35 donation/year), then admission is free. Become a Friend today. If you are not a Friend yet, admission is $10 per event. Registration for each event is requested for all attendees. Special event parking will be available at The Edgewater.