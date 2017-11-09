press release: We’ll be presenting an overview of our lakes at a crossroads: what progress we’ve made, what problems we’re facing, and where we’re headed. Clean Lakes Alliance Executive Director James Tye will speak about how Madison IS our lakes, how Clean Lakes Alliance is igniting community engagement, and how we need a paradigm shift to reach our clean lakes goals.

About our speakers

James’ connection to the lakes runs deep, as he grew up swimming, waterskiing and sailing on Lake Mendota. As a lifelong Madison resident, he has seen many changes in the Yahara lakes over the years, and is excited to have the opportunity to work on their behalf.

James has experience working for both non-profit and for-profit businesses such as Capital Newspapers and Downtown Madison, Inc. Currently, his projects include implementing Yahara CLEAN, marketing and promoting events, creating more community engagement within the watershed, and continuing to expand the alliance of organizations, people and businesses that care for our lakes.

James lives in Madison, has deep roots in his community, and currently serves on the boards of organizations such as Taliesin Preservation, Inc. and the Wisconsin Union.

Yahara Lakes 101 is a series of educational events open to the public and a great chance for residents to learn more about the science behind the issues that affect our lakes. Each month we feature a different expert to make the science accessible and interesting to non-technical audiences. Yahara Lakes 101 is produced in partnership with the UW-Madison Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies, with hosting sponsor The Edgewater, presenting sponsor First Weber Group, supporting sponsor The Evjue Foundation, and media sponsor Isthmus.

Yahara 101 is held both indoors and outdoors (weather permitting) at The Edgewater. Come at 7:30 a.m. for a meet-and-greet and to enjoy your coffee, pastries, and fruit. The program begins at 8 a.m., and class is dismissed by 9 a.m.

If you already are a Friend of Clean Lakes (minimum $35 donation/year), then admission is free. Become a Friend today. If you are not a Friend yet, admission is $10 per event. Registration for each event is requested for all attendees. Special event parking will be available at The Edgewater.