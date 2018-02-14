press release:

Organisms across the globe are faced with the same dilemma – how to pass on their genes to the next generation and give their youngsters the best possible chance at success. Things are no different for the creatures in Madison's lakes!

Pike, panfish, plants and invertebrates all go to great lengths to find love, but take wildly different approaches. What makes each strategy successful, and why? During this presentation, we'll learn about the mating and reproductive strategies of several important species, which range from the heartwarming... to the bizarre. Don't miss this special Valentine's Day talk!

About our speaker: Justin Chenevert began his career in water resources hauling invasive weeds from the Charles River in Boston, MA. He found he loved working with water, and moved to Madison in 2013 to pursue a master's degree in Water Resources Management from UW-Madison.

Justin is currently employed by the Department of Natural Resources in the Water Monitoring section, and has worked for Clean Lakes Alliance since 2014 in many capacities, including surveying lake users, supporting the monitoring program, making maps, and analyzing water quality data.

Yahara Lakes 101 is a series of educational events open to the public and a great chance for residents to learn more about the science behind the issues that affect our lakes. Each month we feature a different expert to make the science accessible and interesting to non-technical audiences. Yahara Lakes 101 is produced in partnership with the UW-Madison Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies, with hosting sponsor The Edgewater, presenting sponsor First Weber Group, supporting sponsor The Evjue Foundation, and media sponsor Isthmus.

Yahara 101 is held both indoors and outdoors (weather permitting) at The Edgewater. Come at 7:30 a.m. for a meet-and-greet and to enjoy your coffee, pastries, and fruit. The program begins at 8 a.m., and class is dismissed by 9 a.m.

If you already are a Friend of Clean Lakes (minimum $35 donation/year), then admission is free. Become a Friend today. If you are not a Friend yet, admission is $10 per event. Registration for each event is requested for all attendees. Special event parking will be available at The Edgewater.